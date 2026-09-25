Shehbaz Sharif and Masoud Pezeshkian meet at UN General Assembly
World
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian caught up in New York during the U.N. General Assembly, aiming to boost their countries' friendship and tackle regional tensions, especially with the ongoing U.S.-Iran issues.
Senior officials from both sides joined in the discussions.
Sharif and Pezeshkian agree closer cooperation
Both leaders agreed it is time to step up cooperation in different areas, with Sharif underscoring the importance of building and implementing the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.
Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional peace, while Sharif emphasized keeping things calm and using dialogue to solve problems.
They also decided to stay in regular touch to handle challenges together.