Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA refuses to answer on Hafiz Saeed
World
At the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, dodged questions about whether his country harbors terrorists and whether he will prosecute Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, simply refusing to answer.
Sharif also avoided commenting on any plans to prosecute him.
India urges Pakistan fix economy
India responded by urging Pakistan to focus on fixing its economy and improving life for its people, instead of supporting cross-border terrorism or holding onto territorial ambitions.
They highlighted ongoing human rights issues in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and pointed out that Saeed is wanted in the November 26 Mumbai attacks case and has been named as Accused No. 8 in the supplementary chargesheet linked to the Pahalgam attack.