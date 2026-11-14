Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan could rank 6th globally by 2050

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif just set a big goal: he says Pakistan could become the world's sixth-largest economy before 2050, moving up Goldman Sachs' 2022 prediction for 2075.

He shared this vision at an investment forum in Islamabad, pointing out that even with heavy debt and while waiting on about US$1.2 billion in fresh funding pending IMF approval, Pakistan has huge economic opportunities ahead.