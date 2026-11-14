Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan could rank 6th globally by 2050
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif just set a big goal: he says Pakistan could become the world's sixth-largest economy before 2050, moving up Goldman Sachs' 2022 prediction for 2075.
He shared this vision at an investment forum in Islamabad, pointing out that even with heavy debt and while waiting on about US$1.2 billion in fresh funding pending IMF approval, Pakistan has huge economic opportunities ahead.
Shehbaz Sharif backs Reko Diq processing
Sharif is betting big on Pakistan's mineral resources (think copper, gold, and more) to drive growth.
Projects like Reko Diq in Balochistan (one of the world's largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits) could be game-changers if local processing plants get built quickly and securely.
His message: Shehbaz Sharif said, "mine in Pakistan, process in Pakistan, manufacture in Pakistan and then export to the rest of the world," aiming for faster approvals and better security so these plans don't stall.