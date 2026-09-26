Shehbaz Sharif 'silenced the enemy' draws reaction from R Srinivas
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif used his U.N. speech to highlight Pakistan's military response against India in last year's conflict, saying Pakistan's military had "silenced the enemy."
The moment got extra attention when Indian diplomat R Srinivas reacted on camera by appearing to chuckle and shake his head, a clip that was widely shared on social media.
India denies outside mediation claim
Sharif credited US President Trump for helping cool things off during the conflict, but India pushed back, insisting there was no outside mediation and any agreement was just between them.
Sharif also warned that if India interferes with Pakistan's share of Indus River water, it would be seen as an "act of war."
All this comes after India suspended a key water treaty, blaming Pakistan for cross-border terrorism.