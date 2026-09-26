Shehbaz Sharif tells U.N. India diverting Indus waters risks war
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has told the U.N. that if India tries to block or divert Pakistan's share of the Indus River, it would be seen as an "act of war."
He stressed how crucial these waters are for Pakistan and the wider South Asian region and dismissed India's claim that it had placed the existing treaty in abeyance.
Pakistan PM defends Indus Waters Treaty
Sharif stood by the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, calling it "valid, binding and fully operative," and pointed to international support for his view.
Tensions have spiked since India said it had placed the existing treaty in abeyance after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.
The two sides have been trading accusations: Pakistan says India is breaking the deal by stopping, impeding, or diverting Pakistan's share of the waters, while India links its stance to broader security concerns.