Gunman who opened fire in Kyiv supermarket killed
What's the story
A gunman was killed by Ukrainian police after he opened fire and took hostages in a supermarket in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, Ukraine, on Saturday. The suspect was reportedly holed up inside the store, where he shot at a policeman during his arrest. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko confirmed the gunman's death on Telegram, saying, "The shooter in Kyiv was liquidated during the arrest."
Incident aftermath
Casualty toll still being clarified by authorities
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that two people were killed by the suspect, and more fatalities were reported inside the store, according to Reuters. Ten people are currently hospitalized, while five others suffered injuries in this incident. The casualty toll is still being clarified by authorities. Negotiators had tried to contact the gunman before special forces stormed the supermarket where he was holding hostages.