Gunman who opened fire in Kyiv supermarket killed

Incident aftermath

Casualty toll still being clarified by authorities

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that two people were killed by the suspect, and more fatalities were reported inside the store, according to Reuters. Ten people are currently hospitalized, while five others suffered injuries in this incident. The casualty toll is still being clarified by authorities. Negotiators had tried to contact the gunman before special forces stormed the supermarket where he was holding hostages.