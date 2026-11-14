Shooting at Ontario Mills mall sends shoppers scrambling for safety
A shooting at Ontario Mills Mall in Southern California on Friday evening sent shoppers scrambling for safety and led to a quick evacuation.
The chaos broke out near Dave & Buster's and Burlington just after 7pm with videos showing families and teens rushing out, though no gunshots were actually heard in the clips.
Juvenile arrested at Ontario Mills mall
Ontario police quickly secured the scene and took a juvenile suspect into custody.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, and officers reassured everyone there is no ongoing threat.
The mall, one of Southern California's top shopping destinations, with millions of visitors every year, will resume business as normal as police keep looking into why it happened and whether they recovered a weapon.