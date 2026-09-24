Singapore introduces S$500 and S$5,000 bus fines for offenses
Singapore is getting serious about good vibes on its busses.
New rules mean you could get fined up to S$500 (about ₹37,471) for things like blasting music, putting your feet on seats, or snacking on board.
If you go further and cause obstruction or danger to fellow commuters within bus terminals or "the soiling of any part of a public bus, bus interchange, or terminal," the penalty jumps to a hefty S$5,000 (about ₹3.74 lakh).
The goal? Make bus rides more respectful and chill for everyone, just like they've already done on the MRT.
Singapore ticket inspectors enforcing bus rules
Now, it's not just drivers keeping an eye out; ticket inspectors and other staff will handle rule-breakers.
Singapore's Land Transport Authority says this is all about making commutes smoother and friendlier.
Turns out, Singapore isn't alone: cities like Krakow in Poland have similar fines to keep public transport pleasant for everyone.