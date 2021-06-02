Ensure passengers carry negative COVID-19 report, Singapore tells airlines

The COVID-19 test must be taken 72 hours before the flight to Singapore

Singapore authorities have told airlines to ensure that those coming to Singapore have a valid negative coronavirus test report before boarding a flight. The measure applies to Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs) too, a Channel News Asia report said. Previously only long-term pass holders and short-term pass visitors entering Singapore were required to present a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report.

Details

Onus for failure to comply will be on the airline

Margaret Tan, Security Director at the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said, "Airlines must not allow a passenger to board the flight to Singapore if that passenger fails to produce the required PCR test result or if PCR test result is positive." "They will be responsible to carry a person who is denied entry into Singapore back to the point of departure," Tan added.

PCR certificates

PCR certificates should be issued by an internationally accredited laboratory

The test must be taken within 72 hours before the flight to Singapore. "These PCR certificates should be issued by an internationally accredited or recognized laboratory, clinic, or medical facility specified by Singapore's Ministry of Health," Tan said. All airlines flying into Changi Airport in Singapore have been informed of the new requirement.

Quote

Permits of PRs and long-term pass holders can be canceled

"Those who arrive without a valid negative test result may be denied entry," the ministry said. The ministry added that PRs and long-term pass holders who fail to comply may also have their permit or pass canceled.

Passengers

Reports need to be presented at checkpoints upon arrival

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) SafeTravel website, "Those traveling by plane or boat will have to present their test result at the air and sea checkpoints upon arrival in Singapore." Meanwhile, Singapore International Airlines (SIA) said that the passengers will be required to show their service agents a valid negative test certificate.

Public places

Many public places in Singapore being noted as COVID-19 clusters

As per media reports, a growing number of public places in Singapore, including hotels, eateries, and shopping malls are being noted as clusters for spreading COVID-19 infections. Some of these places have been or are being shut down for sanitization while people having visited these places are urged to go for coronavirus tests.

COVID-19 Measures

Singapore reported 18 cases on Monday

COVID-19 tests are also being carried out on residents of apartment blocks in public housing estates where some coronavirus infections have been reported and traced while students are being vaccinated as Singapore implements tough safety measures. On Monday, Singapore reported 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus, out of which 15 were local, one from India and two from the Philippines.

Data

Singapore has reported 62,069 COVID-19 cases so far

Singapore has recorded 62,069 cases of COVID-19 so far while 61,481 people have fully recovered. "Thirty-three people have died from the complications due to COVID-19 infection," said the Health Ministry.