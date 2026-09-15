Loading...
Home / News / World News / Singapore auctions luxury goods from $2.4B money-laundering case
Singapore auctions luxury goods from $2.4B money-laundering case
Auctions will include luxury watches and around 250 Hermes handbags

Singapore auctions luxury goods from $2.4B money-laundering case

By Mudit Dube
Sep 15, 2026
05:46 pm
What's the story

Singapore is now left with a trove of luxury items after one of the largest money laundering busts in history. The 2023 operation, which involved over 400 police officers, uncovered assets worth over S$3 billion (approximately $2.4 billion). The haul included cash, cryptocurrency, gold bars, properties, and sports cars, among other things.

Auction plans

Auctioning process

Among the seized assets are luxury goods such as Cartier rings, Bulgari necklaces, and Hermes "Kelly" bracelets.

These items are now on display at a high-security storage facility near Singapore's airport.

The auctioning of these goods will be done over 15 sales till next May to prevent market saturation.

Valuation

Some items marked by their illicit history

Christopher Lanigan-O'Keeffe, co-founder of Hotlotz, the auction house handling the sale, said, "The amount of luxury handbags, the sheer volume of the jewelry here, all of great quality and all from the best jewelry houses, is something we don't see every day."

Some items carry marks of their illicit history, like an 18-karat gold ring engraved with initials matching those of convicted individual Su Haijin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Property sales

Deloitte appointed to help liquidate non-cash assets

Deloitte was appointed in July 2025 to help liquidate non-cash assets from the bust.

Four real estate firms were chosen to auction over 80 properties, including a four-bedroom penthouse expected to sell for over S$25.3 million ($20 million).

Hotlotz has spent months authenticating and valuing these luxury items, with estimates reaching up to S$300,000 ($237,000) for a 15-carat yellow diamond ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upcoming sales

Auctions will include luxury watches and around 250 Hermes handbags

Auctions will include luxury watches and around 250 Hermes handbags. The first of these standalone auctions is set for November.

Hotlotz hopes to attract global bidders with online sales starting from as low as S$120 ($95).

"The most expensive things aren't always the most interesting," Lanigan-O'Keeffe said, highlighting that these items are accessible beyond just ultra-wealthy collectors.

ADVERTISEMENT