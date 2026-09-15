Singapore offering cash rewards to promote reading?
What's the story
In an innovative move, Singapore has launched a five-year national campaign aimed at promoting reading among its citizens. The initiative offers small financial incentives to individuals who log their reading minutes on a government website. This strategy is part of the government's effort to combat declining reading habits and attention spans among the population.
Campaign details
'We want to see a nation of readers'
The campaign, launched by Singapore's National Library Board (NLB), aims to encourage a culture of reading among citizens.
Melissa Tam, the chief of NLB, emphasized the importance of long-form reading in enhancing attention span, critical thinking skills, and imagination.
She said in a statement, "Ultimately, we want to see a nation of readers who are curious, thoughtful, discerning and equipped to navigate an increasingly complex world."
Incentives
Incentives linked to reading sessions
The scheme requires citizens to log 50 reading sessions to earn one Singapore dollar (around $0.8).
A session of 15 minutes or more earns readers 20 virtual coins, and they need to collect 1,000 coins for the monetary reward.
Only one session can be logged per day.
The program is part of a larger effort to combat "brain rot," a decline in cognitive abilities attributed to excessive consumption of shallow online content.
Global perspective
Global context of reading trends
CNN reported that recent global rankings showed a decline in reading scores among 15-year-olds in the United States, while Asian countries like Singapore and China performed exceptionally well.
The study cited higher digital distractions in classrooms as one of the challenges.
Singapore's initiative aims to gamify reading and make it a habit.