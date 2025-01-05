Why Singapore is seeing a surge in 'sham marriages'
What's the story
Singapore is witnessing a sharp increase in "sham marriages," especially between local men and foreign women.
The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) recorded 32 cases between January and September 2024, a dramatic increase from only four cases during the same period in 2023.
These marriages are often facilitated by syndicates, with foreign women paying Singaporean men to marry them for immigration benefits.
Enforcement action
ICA intensifies efforts to combat sham marriages
Inspector Mark Chai of the ICA's intelligence division has raised concerns about the social risks these arrangements pose in Singapore's multi-ethnic society.
He said, "The idea of such marriages is often spread through word of mouth. And to some Singaporean men, it can be seen as easy money."
"But it is illegal, and ICA is stepping up enforcement efforts to bust such arrangements," he said.
Case study
Public tip-offs crucial in uncovering sham marriages
In a recent case, a 33-year-old Singaporean man from Bukit Batok was married to a Vietnamese woman. However, upon investigation, ICA officers found no evidence of cohabitation, leading to the man's arrest for allegedly making false declarations.
Superintendent Goh Wee Kiat highlighted that public tip-offs are essential in uncovering such cases and mentioned telltale signs like family members being unaware of the marriage or spouses living separately.
Legal consequences
Severe penalties for involvement in sham marriages
In June 2024, authorities charged 13 individuals—seven Singaporean men and six Vietnamese women—for their alleged involvement in sham marriages.
Those convicted of participating in a marriage of convenience can face up to ten years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
The ICA has urged the public to report suspected cases, assuring confidentiality for all information provided.