Sivarasa Anojan given death sentence in Saudi for Facebook comment
A 24-year-old Sri Lankan migrant worker, Sivarasa Anojan, has been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia for a Facebook comment that allegedly insulted Islam.
He was first given five years in prison, but after prosecutors appealed, the court handed down a death sentence.
The post came after some online remarks about Hinduism.
Sivarasa Anojan family seeks international support
Anojan deleted the post and apologized in a Facebook video, and he was arrested on July 2, 2026, but it wasn't enough to stop legal action.
His family is struggling financially and has called for international support, his parents said they could not afford the three-million-riyal fine or the legal costs associated with an appeal.
Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan government has said it will cover his legal expenses in Saudi Arabia and is preparing to seek clemency from the Saudi king.