Hours before assassination, Iranian general had openly mocked Netanyahu
What's the story
A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) officer, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naini, was killed in a United States-Israel airstrike on Friday morning. The IRGC confirmed his death, saying Naini was "martyred in the criminal, cowardly terrorist attack by the American-Zionist side at dawn." Reports have now surfaced that the attack came just hours after Naini had warned of an impending "surprise" for the "enemy" and openly mocked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Final remarks
Naini mocked Netanyahu's claims about Iran
In his last statement, Naini rebuffed Netanyahu's claims that Iran no longer has the ability to enrich uranium or to produce ballistic missiles. Iran "is weaker than ever," while Israel is a regional power "and some would say a world power," Netanyahu said. Disputing the claim, Naini said Tehran's missile industry was at its "highest levels" despite the ongoing conflict. "Our missile industry deserves a perfect score...and there is no concern in this regard," he said.
Defiant stance
Naini challenges us to send ships into Persian Gulf
Naini also dismissed US President Donald Trump's claims of Iran's navy being destroyed, challenging Washington to send ships into the Persian Gulf. "Didn't Trump say that Iran's navy has been destroyed? If so, let him send his ships into the Persian Gulf if he dares," he said. Shortly after these remarks were released, the IRGC announced Naini's death in US-Israel strikes.
Counterclaims
3,186 individuals have been killed
The IDF launched a series of strikes on Iranian regime facilities across Tehran early Friday morning, the military announced. N12 News shared video footage that appears to show explosions in Tehran, as well as strikes in other Iranian cities, including Parchin, Kerman, Arak, and Bandar-e Lengeh. According to HRANA data, at least 3,186 individuals were killed over the three weeks of strikes, including 1,394 civilians (210 of them were children), 1,153 "military" fatalities, and 639 "unclassified" fatalities.