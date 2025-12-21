South Africa: 10 killed, 10 injured in shooting in Johannesburg
What's the story
A mass shooting in Bekkersdal, a township outside Johannesburg, South Africa, has left at least 10 people dead and another 10 injured on Sunday, December 21, an AFP report stated. The incident occurred near a tavern in the impoverished area known for its proximity to major gold mines. Gauteng province police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed the death toll but said there was no breakdown of who the victims were.
Investigation underway
Motive behind Bekkersdal shooting remains unclear
The motive behind the shooting is still unknown, with police stating that "some victims were randomly shot in the streets by unknown gunmen." The injured have been rushed to a hospital for treatment. This incident marks the second mass shooting in South Africa this month, following an attack on December 6 near Pretoria, where 12 people were killed, including a three-year-old child.
Crime statistics
South Africa grapples with high crime rates
South Africa is home to a population of 63 million people and has one of the highest murder rates in the world. The country has been struggling with high crime rates, including violent crimes such as shootings. The police are currently investigating both incidents to determine the motives behind these tragic events.