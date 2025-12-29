South Korea's ex-first lady accused of taking $200,000 in bribes

South Korea 's former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, has been accused of accepting bribes worth over $200,000 by prosecutors on Monday as they concluded their investigation into Kim's activities. The allegations include receiving luxury items such as fine art, jewelry, and handbags. Kim Keon Hee is the wife of disgraced ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, the shortest-serving directly elected president in the country's democratic history since 1987.

Allegations detailed Prosecutors allege Kim undermined Korean institutions Kim was arrested in August for alleged stock manipulation and receiving gifts as bribes. Chief prosecutor Min Joong-ki said Kim abused her powers and "severely undermined Korean institutions." Another prosecutor, Kim Hyung-geun, alleged that she "illegally intervened in state affairs behind the scenes, beyond the public's view." The bribes allegedly received by Kim from business figures and politicians totaled 377.25 million won (around $263,000).

Gifts listed Luxury gifts received by Kim The gifts included two Chanel bags and a Graff necklace from the Unification Church leader. Other luxury items were high-end jewelry, a painting by the renowned South Korean minimalist artist Lee Ufan, a Dior handbag, and an expensive wristwatch. Former President Yoon denied any knowledge of these transactions during questioning, a claim that "many find difficult to accept," according to prosecutor Kim Hyung-geun.

Sentence sought Prosecutors seek 15-year prison term for Kim Earlier this month, prosecutors had sought a 15-year prison term for Kim. They argued she had "stood above the law" and colluded with the Unification Church to undermine the "constitutionally mandated separation of religion and state." A fine of two billion won (around $1.4 million) was also requested by prosecutors.