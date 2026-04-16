South Korean president to visit India from April 19-21

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will be visiting India from April 19 to 21. The visit is at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be his first trip to the country. President Lee will be accompanied by First Lady Kim Hea Kyung and a high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials, and business leaders.

Strategic talks Discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation During his visit, President Lee and PM Modi will discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in sectors such as shipbuilding, trade, investments, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and critical and emerging technologies. The two leaders are also expected to focus on people-to-people connections and cultural exchanges while discussing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Official engagements Meetings with Indian leaders Apart from his meeting with PM Modi, President Lee will also meet President Droupadi Murmu during his visit. The Indian leader will host a banquet in honor of the South Korean president. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet with President Lee during his stay in India.

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