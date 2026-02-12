Stabbing, voter intimidation mar Bangladesh's first polls since Hasina downfall 

The ongoing parliamentary elections in Bangladesh have been marred by incidents of violence, intimidation, and corruption. Over 400 cases of poll-related violence were reported across the country between December and February. The latest incidents of violence were reported in the last 24 hours. Aside from the election, Bangladesh will hold a referendum on the July National Charter 2025, which was developed by the caretaker government and outlines a roadmap for constitutional modifications, legal changes, and the passage of new legislation.

Election misconduct Army detained 2 BNP activists in Barisal In Barisal's Babuganj upazila, the army detained two Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists Humayun Gazi and Enayet Kazi, during a routine patrol. The army also recovered 102,000 taka in cash and election slips from their possession. They said they are working professionally and neutrally to maintain peace during the election period.

Violence escalates Violence reported in Bogura, Khulna Violence also erupted in Bogura, where Milon Mia, president of the Dhunat Government Degree College unit of the BNP's student wing, was stabbed near a polling center. In the Khulna-5 constituency, local Jamaat leader Dr. Nitya Ranjan Roy allegedly threatened Hindu voters against supporting rival parties. Meanwhile in Old Dhaka, Jamaat leader Md Habib was arrested for allegedly distributing money to voters and sentenced to two days in jail by a mobile court.

Advertisement

Clash BNP leader dead According to bdnews24, Mohibuzzaman Kochi, a BNP leader, died during a scuffle with Jamaat-e-Islami supporters outside a polling center in Khulna. The BNP said he was shoved into a tree by a Jamaat leader, while the Jamaat's Mahbubur Rahman claimed Kochi became unwell during a fight with party workers. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Advertisement

Corruption crackdown Authorities seize cash from vehicle of Krishak Dal leader Authorities also seized 15 lakh taka from a vehicle belonging to a Krishak Dal leader in Lakshmipur. In Thakurgaon-3, two Jatiya Party leaders were fined 15,000 taka for distributing cash in favor of their party symbol. Joint forces detained a local Jamaat leader with 7.5 lakh taka and a laptop in Shariatpur's Naria upazila. Two crude bombs also exploded near polling centers in Gopalganj.