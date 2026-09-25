Stanford University alters student photo into Black woman with AI
World
Stanford University is in hot water after it used artificial intelligence (AI) to change a male student's photo into that of a Black woman for a promotional post.
The switch was spotted by the Stanford Review, which published both the real and altered images.
Stanford University apologizes and launches investigation
Turns out, Stanford has rules against using AI to edit images without telling people, but those were ignored here.
The university has apologized to students and launched an investigation to figure out what went wrong.
It has also reportedly taken down the original image and says it is rolling out new training so this doesn't happen again.