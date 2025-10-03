Report reveals Stephen King is most-banned author in US schools

A recent report by PEN America has revealed that Stephen King is the most-banned author in US schools. The report, titled "Banned in the USA," documented over 6,800 instances of books being temporarily or permanently removed during the 2024-2025 school year. This number has decreased from over 10,000 in the previous year, but remains significantly higher than in earlier years when PEN didn't see a need to compile such reports.

Censorship details Other authors and books that faced bans The report found that King's books were banned 206 times, with Carrie and The Stand being among the 87 works affected. Other frequently restricted authors included Patricia McCormick (Sold), Judy Blume (Forever), Jennifer Niven (Breathless), Sarah J. Maas, and Jodi Picoult. The most banned book was Anthony Burgess's dystopian classic A Clockwork Orange, which PEN found to have been removed 23 times.

Censorship motives Reasons for book bans, 'obeying in advance' The report highlighted that reasons for pulling books often include LGBTQ+ themes, depictions of race, and passages with physical or sexual violence. A growing trend noted by PEN is the preemptive removal of thousands of books from shelves due to anticipated community, political, or legal pressure. This practice, described as "obeying in advance," is driven by fear or a desire to avoid controversial topics.

State analysis Florida at the center of book ban phenomenon Florida emerged as a major player in the book ban saga, with over 2,000 books being banned or restricted. Several counties were responsible for many of King's removals as they reviewed whether these books complied with state laws. Kasey Meehan, director of PEN's Freedom to Read program and co-author of the report, said some districts remove King's books when targeting "adult" titles or books with "sex content."