Stephen Miller steps in as President Trump's chief of staff
Stephen Miller just stepped in as President Trump's new chief of staff and is already shaking things up.
He wants to bring fresh energy to Trump's populist agenda and is making the Oval Office more open to different viewpoints.
Such an approach is likely to appeal to the president's most ardent supporters, but some critics are cautious, remembering how things played out in past elections.
Miller empowers cabinet, curbs lobbyist influence
Miller has started giving cabinet members more independence and cutting back on lobbyist influence at the White House.
He's been busy with memos and meetings, updating policies and getting ready for tough issues ahead, like investigations from Democrats and a recent cabinet scandal.
Through it all, Miller stays firmly loyal to Trump, aiming to keep MAGA priorities front and center as this administration heads into its final stretch.