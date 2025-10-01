Storm-ravaged Philippine province hit by powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake; 60 killed

A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the central Philippines on Wednesday, killing at least 60 people so far. The quake's epicenter was located about 19km northeast of Bogo, a coastal city in Cebu province with a population of around 90,000. The tremor was triggered by movement along a local fault at a depth of five kilometers (approximately three miles).

Impact zones Residents killed in Medellin, San Remigio In Medellin, a town near Bogo, at least 12 residents were killed when their homes collapsed. Gemma Villamor, head of the local disaster office, told AP some victims were asleep during the incident. In San Remigio, five people including three coastguard members and a child died while fleeing a basketball game as walls collapsed.

Aftermath details Extensive damage to businesses, landmark buildings The earthquake caused extensive damage to businesses and landmark buildings, including an old Catholic church in Daanbantayan. Roads were also left with deep cracks. Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro warned that the full extent of damage might only be known by daylight, saying "the situation may be worse than we expected." Power lines were knocked out due to the quake, plunging residents into darkness as they fled their homes.