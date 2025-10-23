Severe winds in New Zealand leave 90,000 homes without electricity

Strong winds of up to 155 km/h (96 mph) in New Zealand have left approximately 90,000 houses without electricity. The gusts have also forced the cancellation of over 100 flights across the country. The South Island and southern parts of the North Island are worst affected by this weather phenomenon.

Emergency measures Red wind warnings issued in central regions The Meteorological Service had issued rare red wind warnings in central regions such as Canterbury and Wellington. These are the highest alert levels for severe weather conditions. The warnings were lifted a few hours later. The extreme weather has also led to some casualties. A man in Wellington was killed after being hit by a falling tree branch while walking. In another incident, a woman was blown onto oncoming traffic due to strong winds in Wellington, but she survived.

Emergency declaration State of emergency declared in Canterbury In response to the widespread destruction caused by the winds, officials in Canterbury have declared a state of emergency. The declaration is aimed at bolstering disaster response efforts in the region. People have been warned to stay indoors and avoid travel, as well as to prepare for future power and communication outages. Additionally, authorities have issued warnings about severe rains throughout the South Island, with water levels in Canterbury's Waimakariri River rising rapidly.