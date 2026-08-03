Suicide bomber kills 14 at Pakistan rally against militant violence
What's the story
A suicide bombing targeted an antimilitant rally in Kabal, Swat Valley, northwestern Pakistan, on Sunday, killing at least 14 people, including nine civilians and five police officers. Over two dozen others were also injured in the blast. The rally was held near a police station, where demonstrators were demanding peace and security from authorities. Swat District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Khan said the suicide bomber detonated explosives after police attempted to stop and search him at the police station entrance.
Rally sentiments
Witnesses say speakers blamed authorities for not taking strong action
The explosion ripped through the crowd as the final speaker addressed the audience.
The marchers had assembled specifically to denounce a recurrence of violent attacks in Swat, a valley that served as a stronghold for the Pakistan Taliban, also known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), until a 2009 military offensive drove the group out.
"We have witnessed years of bloodshed," one speaker was quoted as saying by Dawn.
"We do not want another generation of widows and orphans."
Official response
President, PM condemn attack
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have condemned the attack.
They have directed authorities to provide medical treatment for those injured.
Both leaders reiterated Pakistan's commitment to continue fighting terrorism until it is completely eradicated.
No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing yet. However, suspicion is likely to fall on the TTP.
The TTP has been accused of launching attacks inside Pakistan with support from Afghanistan's Taliban government, a claim Kabul denies.
Rising violence
Pakistan's military spokesman on terrorism incidents
Pakistan's military spokesman Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said the country has witnessed 3,145 "terrorism incidents" since January.
He reported that Pakistan killed 2,084 militants this year while losing 819 Pakistanis, including soldiers, police officers, and civilians.
The military spokesman also said that Afghanistan-based militants carried out 28 suicide attacks in Pakistan this year, with most being carried out by Afghan nationals or those associated with Afghanistan's security forces.