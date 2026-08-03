Suicide bomber kills 14 at Pakistan rally against militant violence 

The explosion ripped through the crowd as the final speaker addressed the audience.

The marchers had assembled specifically to denounce a recurrence of violent attacks in Swat, a valley that served as a stronghold for the Pakistan Taliban, also known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), until a 2009 military offensive drove the group out.

"We have witnessed years of bloodshed," one speaker was quoted as saying by Dawn.

"We do not want another generation of widows and orphans."