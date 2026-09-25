Super El Nino may cause 451,000 extra heat-related deaths worldwide
World
A new report says the ongoing Super El Nino could lead to about 451,000 extra heat-related deaths worldwide between June 2026 and February 2027, as global land temperatures are expected to be 1.2 degrees Celsius higher than usual.
India 15,800 heat-related deaths Nigeria 31,400
India may see around 15,800 heat-related deaths between September 2026 and February 2027, with most cases likely in November 2026 and another spike in February 2027.
Nigeria is expected to face the highest toll at 31,400 additional deaths, while Indonesia and Sudan are also at risk.
The report highlights the need for practical steps like cooling centers and heat warnings to help protect people from extreme temperatures.