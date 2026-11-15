California and the Southwest could face heavy rains, with flooding risks and some drought relief.

The Midwest and Northeast are looking at milder winters, while the Northeast has more chances of flooding from extra precipitation.

Down South, expect wetter days, good news for droughts, but it also increases the odds of ice storms.

Alaska's likely to have a warmer, wetter season, while Hawaii and the Pacific islands may see drier spells and bigger storms, and the Pacific Northwest may see significantly less mountain snow, with wildfire implications.