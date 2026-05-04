Suspected hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship kills 3 passengers

A suspected hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship has left three passengers dead and at least three others sick. The vessel is currently anchored in Praia, Cape Verde, an island nation off the west coast of Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the deaths and said investigations are underway. The ship had departed from Ushuaia, Argentina , seven weeks ago, with stops in Antarctica and Saint Helena. The ship has 170 passengers and about 70 crew members onboard.

Voyage details Ship has 170 passengers, including children As of 11:00pm CET Sunday, Cape Verdean authorities had not allowed passengers to disembark for medical care, but local health authorities had visited the ship and assessed two symptomatic crew members "requiring urgent medical care," Oceanwide Expeditions, the company that operates the ship, said in a statement. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hantavirus is transmitted through contact with rodents' urine, droppings or saliva.

Ongoing investigation One case of infection confirmed The Andes virus is the only known strain that can be transmitted between humans but it is rare. So far, only one case of hantavirus infection has been confirmed in a laboratory among the six symptomatic individuals, with the other five being suspected cases, according to the WHO. The WHO is conducting detailed investigations, including further laboratory testing and epidemiological studies. Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew members onboard the ship.

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Victim details Two deceased passengers Dutch nationals The first victim was a 70-year-old man who died on the ship. His wife later collapsed at an airport in South Africa and died in the hospital. Two of the deceased passengers were Dutch nationals, while a British national is being treated in Johannesburg after falling ill after leaving Saint Helena. Dutch authorities have agreed to repatriate symptomatic crew members and one deceased passenger's body to the Netherlands, Oceanwide Expeditions said.

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