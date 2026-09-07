US envoys attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Kyiv; differences remain unresolved
What's the story
Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Kyiv were marked by high symbolism but highlighted the deep-rooted differences between the two nations. The meeting was attended by United States envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who arrived in Ukraine via train due to fears of Russian drone attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greeted them at Saint Sophia Cathedral, a historic site near a recent Russian drone strike on Ukraine's security services headquarters.
Divergent views
Contrasting narratives on battlefield situation
The US envoys' visit came after a meeting with Vladimir Putin, who claimed "tangible advances" for Russia on the battlefield.
However, Ukrainian officials presented a contrasting narrative, claiming territorial gains and heavy Russian casualties in August.
The talks ended with both sides expressing hope for reviving previous "trilateral talks" involving both the US and Europe but left fundamental differences unresolved.
Ongoing disagreements
Fundamental differences between Russia and Ukraine remain unresolved
Putin reiterated his demand for Ukraine to cede territory, abandon NATO ambitions, and reduce its military size.
In contrast, Zelenskyy insisted on "strong and clear" security guarantees and refused to cede any territory in the eastern Donbas region.
Witkoff acknowledged progress but said compromises were needed from both sides to bridge their differences.
Ongoing conflict
Expectations for quick resolution to conflict remain low
Despite the talks, expectations in Kyiv remain low for a quick resolution to the conflict.
Diplomatic speculation suggests a possible settlement window next spring, but many remain skeptical.
Zelenskyy thanked the US envoys for their visit as the short-term pause in airstrikes gave Kyiv residents some relief.
However, this respite is not expected to last long amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.