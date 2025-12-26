Syria: 8 killed, 21 injured in explosion at Homs mosque

At least eight people were killed and 21 others were injured in Syria as a powerful explosion rocked the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib mosque in Homs during the Friday noon prayers. The mosque is located in the Alawite-majority Wadi al-Dhahab area of Homs, the third-largest city of the country. A Syrian Health Ministry official, Najib al-Naasan, confirmed the casualties, but said that the numbers could rise, according to state news agency SANA.

Ongoing probe Investigation underway into mosque bombing Preliminary investigations have indicated that explosive devices were planted inside the mosque to carry out the attack, reported SANA, citing security sources. Also, the Interior Ministry said that the area has been cordoned off, and a search operation was also launched to nab those responsible. However, no group has claimed responsibility for the bombing yet.

Official response Foreign Ministry condemns mosque attack Following the tragedy, the Syrian Foreign Ministry has condemned the attack as a "cowardly assault on human and moral values." It also reaffirmed the government's commitment to fighting terrorism and protecting civilians. The ministry further extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.