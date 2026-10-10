Taiwan President Lai Ching-te announces NT$1.1 trillion 2027 defense budget
World
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te just announced a major boost to the island's defense budget, NT$1.1 trillion (about U.S.$34.5 billion) for 2027, as tensions with China keep rising.
Lai says the goal isn't to provoke a fight, but to "deter war" and show Taiwan is serious about protecting itself while still hoping for peace.
Taiwan National Day military flypast
During Taiwan's National Day, fighter jets and helicopters took center stage in a show of strength.
Lai said Taiwan welcomed talks between the United States and China, while firmly stating Taiwan's right to exist and pushing for real steps to keep things peaceful despite ongoing pressure from Beijing.