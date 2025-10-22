Taliban rejects Pakistan's 'proxy war for India' claim

The Taliban government of Afghanistan has rejected Pakistan's allegations of fighting a "proxy war" with Islamabad on behalf of India. The denial comes after Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that Afghanistan's Taliban government is "fighting a proxy war" on behalf of India in an interview with local media. Afghanistan and Pakistan last week agreed to a ceasefire after weeks of clashes that left dozens dead on both sides. The ceasefire was brokered by Qatar and Türkiye.

Rebuttal statement Afghan defense minister calls accusations 'groundless' Afghanistan's Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid called Pakistan's allegations "baseless" and "illogical." "Afghanistan has never allowed its territory to be used against any other country. We are an independent nation and our relations with India and Pakistan are guided solely by national interest," he said. "These accusations are groundless," he said in an interview with Al Jazeera. Mujahid is the son of the Taliban founder, the late Mullah Omar.

Rising tensions Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalated after explosions in Kabul on October 9, which Afghanistan blamed on Pakistan. In retaliation, Afghanistan launched a border offensive on October 11-12. This led to further clashes, and an initial ceasefire was declared on October 15. However, fresh Pakistani strikes hit Afghanistan on October 17, targeting groups allegedly sheltered by the Taliban.