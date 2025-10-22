Gaza health crisis will last for 'generations to come': WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that the health crisis in Gaza will have long-lasting effects. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today program, he called for a major increase in aid to meet the complex needs of the region's population. Israel has permitted more medical supplies and other aid to cross into Gaza since a ceasefire with Hamas began, but Tedros warned aid levels remain below what is needed to rebuild Gaza's healthcare system.

Crisis details Catastrophic situation in Gaza Dr. Tedros highlighted the dire conditions in Gaza, where residents are facing famine and overwhelming injuries. He said Gazans have faced starvation, "overwhelming" injuries, a broken healthcare system, and disease outbreaks caused by the loss of water and sanitation facilities. "On top of that, [there is] restricted access to humanitarian aid. This is a very fatal combination, so that makes [the situation] catastrophic and beyond words."

Health Long-term health prospects in Gaza The WHO chief warned that if these conditions persist, they could lead to long-term health crises for generations. "If you take the famine and combine it with a mental health problem, which we see is rampant, then the situation is a crisis for generations to come," he said when asked about long-term health prospects in Gaza.

Aid shortfall Aid groups making progress against starvation Tom Fletcher, head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, acknowledged that while aid groups are making progress against starvation in Gaza, much more is needed. The UN's World Food Programme reported that only 6,700 tons of food have entered since October 10, far below its target of 2,000 tons a day. Dr. Tedros emphasized the need for Israel to "de-link" aid from ongoing conflict conditions to ensure timely delivery.

Resumed aid Aid deliveries temporarily halted by Israel Aid deliveries were temporarily halted by Israel after two Israeli troops were killed in an attack by Hamas gunmen. However, they resumed the next day under international pressure. Dr. Tedros stressed that aid should not be weaponized and called for unrestricted access to humanitarian assistance in Gaza. He also urged the US to ensure compliance with peace agreements brokered by them, given their role in negotiating the ceasefire deal.