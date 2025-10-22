NYC mayoral candidate Mamdani reveals why he's critical of Modi 

Zohran Mamdani, a New York City mayoral candidate, has reiterated his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his outreach to Hindu American voters this Diwali. He said he grew up in an India that celebrated pluralism and criticized Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for promoting an exclusionary vision of India. "I have been critical of Mr. Modi because...the vision that I grew up with was of an India that was pluralistic," Mamdani said.

Comments 'Only has room for certain kinds of Indians' Continuing his explanation, he said, "And my critique has been of Mr. Modi and the BJP political party for their vision of an India that only has room for certain kinds of Indians, and it's part of a belief that pluralism is something to be celebrated, something to be strived for." In the past, he had also called Modi "a war criminal" over the 2002 Gujarat riots, alleging significant violence against Muslims in Gujarat.

Inclusive pledge Mamdani's commitment to represent all New Yorkers Mamdani also stressed his commitment to represent all New Yorkers, regardless of their views on Modi. He said his responsibility is to ensure their safety and affordability in the city. "I will look to represent them all the same, because my responsibility to them as New Yorkers is to ensure that they are safe, to ensure they can afford this city," he added. His comments came as he visited several Hindu temples in Queens for the Festival of Lights.

Backlash Mamdani's remarks draw ire from India, Hindu Americans Mamdani's remarks have drawn ire from both citizens in India and Hindu Americans in New York. A group of Hindu Americans even flew a plane over the Statue of Liberty with a banner reading "Save NYC from global intifada" and "Reject Mamdani." In India, his claims about the Gujarat riots were criticized by leaders from both Congress and the BJP. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed Mamdani for spreading what he called "fiction from New York."