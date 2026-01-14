Sikh teen abducted, gang-raped by Pakistani grooming gang in London 

A 15-year-old Sikh girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in Hounslow, West London, News18 reported. The girl was taken to a flat owned by a Pakistani man. She was reportedly raped repeatedly for hours or days by up to six men who are believed to be part of a grooming gang, who took advantage of the teenager's vulnerability through deception and coercion.

Incident Accused known for befriending minors According to the Sikh Press Association, the accused, who is believed to be in his late 30s and has a history of suspiciously "befriending" under-16s in West London's Hounslow area, began building a relationship with the Sikh girl when she was around 13 years old. When she turned 16, the youngster was convinced to leave her parental home, using typical grooming tactics.

Rescue and unrest Community intervention rescues victim, sparks protests The girl was rescued by community members, but not before the incident had sparked massive protests outside the accused's home. The Sikh community in Hounslow took to social media and local networks to organize a protest. Soon, some 200 to 300 Sikhs gathered, demanding justice and confronting police officers who were protecting the accused's property. Videos from the scene showed protesters chanting slogans and clashing with police officers stationed at the property.

Twitter Post Video shows protest A 16 year old Sikh girl was groomed by a Pakistani Muslim man in his 40s. He took her into his flat and raped her along with 6 other Pakistani men. Over 200 members of the Sikh community gathered outside the flat to get their daughter back. They didn't bring swords or kirpans.… pic.twitter.com/EnfLltAbkM — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) January 14, 2026

Ongoing issue Incident highlights ongoing issue of child sexual exploitation The incident has brought back into focus the ongoing issue of child sexual exploitation (CSE) and ethnic violence against Sikhs. Activists have pointed out that this is not an isolated case but part of a larger trend where Sikh girls in the UK are targeted by men of Pakistani origin for grooming and sexual exploitation. These allegations often involve perpetrators posing as Sikhs to gain trust before coercing victims with drugs, alcohol, blackmail, and threats.