Tens of thousands march across Portugal protesting high rents
Tens of thousands across Portugal marched in more than 30 cities, calling out high rents and weak tenant protections.
Chants of "Lower rents, higher salaries" echoed as people demanded real change.
In Lisbon and Porto, police cracked down on protest camps, which only fueled more frustration.
The rallies came after parliament adopted a bill aimed at speeding up procedures for property owners to evict tenants.
Portugal house-price-to-income ratio up 61%
Portugal recorded the European Union's biggest increase in the ratio of house prices to incomes, up 61% between 2015 and 2025.
Between the first quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, property prices rose by almost 20%, and rent has soared by 68% since 2020.
Blame goes to foreign investors, digital nomads, booming tourism, and not enough new homes being built.
Activists want rent controls and more public housing, but so far government promises haven't made a dent.