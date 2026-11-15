Tens of thousands march across Portugal protesting high rents

Portugal recorded the European Union's biggest increase in the ratio of house prices to incomes, up 61% between 2015 and 2025.

Between the first quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, property prices rose by almost 20%, and rent has soared by 68% since 2020.

Blame goes to foreign investors, digital nomads, booming tourism, and not enough new homes being built.

Activists want rent controls and more public housing, but so far government promises haven't made a dent.