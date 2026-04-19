Iran can't blackmail us, says Trump on Strait of Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump has reacted to Iran's latest move to close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route. Speaking from the White House , Trump said that Tehran "got a little cute" but will not be able to "blackmail" the US. He said negotiations with Iran are ongoing and expressed optimism about reaching an agreement soon.

Negotiation update Negotiations with US ongoing, says Iran Iran's Supreme National Security Council has announced that it is reviewing new proposals from the US. The council emphasized that its negotiating team will not compromise on national interests. This comes after Pakistan's army chief acted as an intermediary in discussions between the two nations. Despite the ongoing negotiations, Iran has decided to reimpose control over the Strait of Hormuz until the US restores freedom of movement.

Warning issued No vessels allowed in Strait of Hormuz Iran's Revolutionary Guard has warned that no vessels should approach the Strait of Hormuz until the US blockade is lifted. The warning comes after Iran fired on ships trying to pass through the strait in retaliation for continued US actions against Iranian ports. This move has further escalated tensions between Tehran and Washington.

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