Thieves drill into Germany bank vault, steal $35 million

In a brazen heist, robbers broke into the vault of a German savings bank in Gelsenkirchen, stealing cash, gold and jewelry worth around €30 million ($35 million). The thieves used a large drill to access over 3,000 safe deposit boxes. The crime was discovered after a fire alarm went off early Monday morning. Emergency services found the breach and confirmed the theft.

Investigation progress Robbers's getaway vehicle identified, suspects remain at large Security camera footage captured masked individuals leaving the bank's parking garage in a black Audi RS 6. The car had a license plate that had been stolen earlier in Hanover, police said. Witnesses saw several men carrying large bags through the parking garage stairwell between Saturday and Sunday night. Despite these leads, the suspects are still at large.

Heist assessment Police describe heist as 'professionally executed' A police spokesperson called the break-in "indeed very professionally executed," likening it to the heist movie Ocean's Eleven. They said, "A great deal of prior knowledge and/or a great deal of criminal energy must have been involved to plan and carry this out." The safe deposit boxes had an average insured value of 10,000 euros each. Investigators believe the group spent most of the weekend inside, breaking open the deposit boxes.