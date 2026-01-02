'We're thinking of you': Zohran Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has sent a handwritten note to jailed activist Umar Khalid . The note was delivered to Khalid's parents during their visit to the United States in December 2025. In the message, Mamdani wrote, "Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one's self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you."

Family meeting Khalid's parents meet Mamdani during US visit Khalid's partner, Banojyotsna Lahiri, revealed that his parents, Sahiba Khanam and Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, had traveled to the US to attend a family wedding and visit one of their daughters. During their visit, they met Mamdani. "They met Mamdani and a few others in the US and spent quite some time with him. That's when he wrote this note," Lahiri said.

Legal proceedings Khalid's ongoing incarceration and international attention Khalid has been in jail since 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was granted interim bail from December 16-29, 2025, to attend his sister's wedding. During this time, he spent time with family under strict court conditions. His case has drawn international attention, with US Congressman James P McGovern writing to India's ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra about concerns over pre-trial detention related to the 2020 Delhi riots case.