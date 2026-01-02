'We're thinking of you': Zohran Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid
What's the story
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has sent a handwritten note to jailed activist Umar Khalid. The note was delivered to Khalid's parents during their visit to the United States in December 2025. In the message, Mamdani wrote, "Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one's self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you."
Family meeting
Khalid's parents meet Mamdani during US visit
Khalid's partner, Banojyotsna Lahiri, revealed that his parents, Sahiba Khanam and Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, had traveled to the US to attend a family wedding and visit one of their daughters. During their visit, they met Mamdani. "They met Mamdani and a few others in the US and spent quite some time with him. That's when he wrote this note," Lahiri said.
Legal proceedings
Khalid's ongoing incarceration and international attention
Khalid has been in jail since 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was granted interim bail from December 16-29, 2025, to attend his sister's wedding. During this time, he spent time with family under strict court conditions. His case has drawn international attention, with US Congressman James P McGovern writing to India's ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra about concerns over pre-trial detention related to the 2020 Delhi riots case.
Political milestone
Mamdani's swearing-in and Khalid's international attention
Mamdani was sworn in as New York City's mayor on January 1, becoming the first South Asian Muslim to hold the position. He took his oath on an old Quran, calling his election a symbol of hope and political change. At an event in New York in 2023, Mamdani read excerpts from Khalid's letter in which he reflected on not becoming "bitter" about his situation, according to the Indian Express.