Indian missions across the world organized events to promote yoga's role in health and wellness

International Day of Yoga celebrated worldwide: Here's how

By Snehil Singh 01:18 pm Jun 21, 202601:18 pm

What's the story

International Day of Yoga was celebrated globally on Sunday, with the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing." The day has been observed since 2014, after the United Nations adopted it. Indian missions across the world organized events to promote yoga's role in health and wellness. In China, around 400 people attended a celebration at Shanghai's Bund Finance Centre, organized by the Consulate General of India.