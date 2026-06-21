International Day of Yoga celebrated worldwide: Here's how
What's the story
International Day of Yoga was celebrated globally on Sunday, with the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing." The day has been observed since 2014, after the United Nations adopted it. Indian missions across the world organized events to promote yoga's role in health and wellness. In China, around 400 people attended a celebration at Shanghai's Bund Finance Centre, organized by the Consulate General of India.
Global events
'India's gift to the world': Pratik Mathur
Consul General Pratik Mathur called yoga "India's gift to the world," highlighting its importance for holistic health and active aging. The program included a meditation session, Manipuri dance, an Indian classical music recital, and a yoga demonstration. In the United States, hundreds gathered at Washington, DC's Lincoln Memorial for an event organized by the Embassy of India under the same theme.
Cultural ties
Events in Saudi Arabia, Canada
The Indian Embassy in Washington also held events at Dupont Circle and the World Bank, featuring an Ayurveda corner. In Saudi Arabia, nearly 500 people attended an event in Riyadh led by local women yoga instructors. The Indian Embassy there noted this as a milestone in India-Saudi cultural ties. Meanwhile, Canada saw around 800 participants join celebrations organized by the Consulate General of India in Toronto.
Community spirit
Celebrations in Japan, Nepal
In Japan, over 2,100 people attended celebrations at Tokyo's Tsukiji Hongan-ji Temple despite rain. The Indian Embassy there shared the motto "Yoga together, rain or shine!" In Nepal, over 600 yoga enthusiasts participated in a demonstration near Lumbini's Eternal Peace Flame and Maya Devi Temple. This event was organized by the Indian Embassy and Lumbini Development Trust.