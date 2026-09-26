Three emerge from manhole near Benjamin Netanyahu hotel during UNGA
During the United Nations General Assembly in New York, three people were seen emerging from a manhole close to the hotel where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was staying.
The NYPD and Secret Service quickly stepped in after spotting them on surveillance cameras, raising some eyebrows given the high-profile location and timing.
Rodriguez and Reveron from Queens released
The suspects, Kevin Rodriguez and Samuel Reveron from Queens, were tracked down using camera footage and license plate data.
Turns out, there was no indication that they were targeting Netanyahu, the hotel or the UN General Assembly: they're part of a wider pattern of people searching New York City's sewers for valuables.
Both have been released for now, but police are still looking for at least one more person involved.
Police also carried out additional checks around the area.