Pakistan: 40 killed as bus falls into ravine
What's the story
A tragic accident occurred in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, killing at least 40 people. According to a report by Al Jazeera, a speeding, overcrowded passenger bus fell off a highway into a rocky ravine near the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border. The incident took place early in the morning when the bus was traveling from Quetta to Peshawar.
Crash details
Bus was carrying passengers from another broken-down vehicle
The bus was carrying passengers from another broken-down vehicle, making it overcrowded. Hazrat Wali Kakar, Deputy Commissioner of Sherani, confirmed this detail. "The coach departed Quetta carrying 36 passengers, but additional travelers boarded en route after being transferred from another bus that had broken down," he said. Speeding is suspected to be a cause of the accident; however, an investigation is underway to confirm this.
Rescue efforts
Rescue teams deployed to the scene
Rescue teams from both Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces were deployed to the scene of the accident. The Medical Emergency Response Centre (MERC) confirmed that eight injured passengers were shifted to Zhob's Trauma Centre for treatment. Fazal Din, a rescue department spokesperson, said cutters and heavy machinery were being used to retrieve bodies from the bus.
National mourning
President Zardari expresses condolences
President Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in this tragic accident. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured passengers. The incident has drawn attention to Pakistan's poor road safety standards and weak traffic enforcement laws. In May, a minibus rammed into a bus parked along a motorway in northwest Pakistan, killing 17 people and injuring five others.