Pakistan: 40 killed as bus falls into ravine

Crash details

Bus was carrying passengers from another broken-down vehicle

The bus was carrying passengers from another broken-down vehicle, making it overcrowded. Hazrat Wali Kakar, Deputy Commissioner of Sherani, confirmed this detail. "The coach departed Quetta carrying 36 passengers, but additional travelers boarded en route after being transferred from another bus that had broken down," he said. Speeding is suspected to be a cause of the accident; however, an investigation is underway to confirm this.