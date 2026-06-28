Saudi Arabia: Helicopter crash in Ras Tanura kills 14
What's the story
A helicopter crash in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday morning killed all 14 people on board. The victims were all Saudi nationals. The incident occurred around 6:00am local time, according to the Ministry of Energy. "The Ministry of Energy regrets to announce that a helicopter operated by Saudi Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura...at approximately 6:00am the ministry said in an official statement.
Ongoing probe
Cause of crash unknown, investigation underway
The cause of the crash is still unknown, and an investigation is underway to ascertain it. "Investigations are underway, with the participation of relevant authorities, to determine the causes of the helicopter crash," state media reported. The victims' identities and the circumstances surrounding the accident have not been disclosed yet.
Key location
Aramco resumed oil loading operations on Friday
Ras Tanura is home to the largest oil refinery in the Middle East, operated by Saudi Aramco. The crash site is located on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast, west of the Strait of Hormuz, as per Reuters. Notably, Aramco had resumed crude oil loading operations at its Ras Tanura terminal on Friday after a nearly four-month suspension due to regional conflicts involving the United States and Iran.