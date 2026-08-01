Legendary mountaineer Nimsdai Purja dies in avalanche
What's the story
Legendary mountaineer Nirmal "Nimsdai" Purja has died after an avalanche hit Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world. The news was confirmed by Elite Exped, the adventure company that organized his expedition. The avalanche struck on Broad Peak's standard West Ridge route, at an altitude of 21,600 to 21,850 feet.
Tragic loss
Purja's climbing partners also died
Purja and five other climbers had been missing since Friday after the avalanche hit them.
Elite Exped has confirmed that other members of the expedition, including Purja's trusted climbing partners and guides Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa, did not survive.
The company expressed its condolences to their families and friends in an Instagram post.
Legacy
Breaker of several mountaineering records
Purja was a former member of Britain's Brigade of Gurkhas and the Royal Marines' elite Special Boat Service (SBS).
He had broken several mountaineering records, including climbing all 14 peaks over 8,000m in just six months and six days under his "Project Possible" expedition in 2019.
In 2021, he was part of a team that made the first successful winter ascent of K2.
Tribute
Elite Exped pays tribute to Purja
Elite Exped said, "The world has lost one of mountaineering's greatest climbers; a leader who inspired millions through his courage."
The company added that Purja's vision and determination helped build Elite Exped and other ventures such as Nimsdai Foundation, Skydive Nimsdai, and Nimsdai Store.
His legacy will live on in those he inspired to climb their own mountains, the company concluded.