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Home / News / World News / DR Congo military plane crash kills 14, including top generals
DR Congo military plane crash kills 14, including top generals
The aircraft crashed in Kenge

DR Congo military plane crash kills 14, including top generals

By Snehil Singh
Sep 26, 2026
11:09 am
What's the story

A tragic plane crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has claimed the lives of 14 people, including two senior military officials. The aircraft was returning to Kinshasa from Kikwit when it developed a technical problem and crashed in Kenge. Among the deceased were Lieutenant General Mutombo Katalayi Tiende and Lieutenant General Bakumi Likulia.

Crash investigation

Investigation underway to determine cause of crash

The Congolese military confirmed the incident and said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Major General Efomi Ekenge, a spokesperson for the military, said "An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident."

Tryphon Kin-Kiey Mulumba, chairman of the board of Congo's Civil Aviation Authority, also said the cause of the crash remained unknown.

Investigation details

Crash site littered with wreckage, debris

The crash site was reportedly littered with wreckage and debris.

Authorities are expected to establish the aircraft's flight details, technical condition, and circumstances leading up to the crash as part of the investigation.

The incident comes amid a continuing security crisis in Congo, where the military is engaged in battles against several armed groups.

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Security crisis

Aircraft crash adds to challenges for Congolese authorities

Among the groups is the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group, which has intensified its offensive since last year. The group has captured several strategic locations in eastern Congo.

The crash of the military-linked aircraft adds to the challenges faced by Congolese authorities as they grapple with ongoing security threats from various armed groups.

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