DR Congo military plane crash kills 14, including top generals
What's the story
A tragic plane crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has claimed the lives of 14 people, including two senior military officials. The aircraft was returning to Kinshasa from Kikwit when it developed a technical problem and crashed in Kenge. Among the deceased were Lieutenant General Mutombo Katalayi Tiende and Lieutenant General Bakumi Likulia.
Crash investigation
Investigation underway to determine cause of crash
The Congolese military confirmed the incident and said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the crash.
Major General Efomi Ekenge, a spokesperson for the military, said "An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident."
Tryphon Kin-Kiey Mulumba, chairman of the board of Congo's Civil Aviation Authority, also said the cause of the crash remained unknown.
Investigation details
Crash site littered with wreckage, debris
The crash site was reportedly littered with wreckage and debris.
Authorities are expected to establish the aircraft's flight details, technical condition, and circumstances leading up to the crash as part of the investigation.
The incident comes amid a continuing security crisis in Congo, where the military is engaged in battles against several armed groups.
Security crisis
Aircraft crash adds to challenges for Congolese authorities
Among the groups is the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group, which has intensified its offensive since last year. The group has captured several strategic locations in eastern Congo.
The crash of the military-linked aircraft adds to the challenges faced by Congolese authorities as they grapple with ongoing security threats from various armed groups.