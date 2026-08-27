9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's trial postponed to 2028

The trial will only go ahead if it meets the required deadlines and milestones; however, it could still be delayed further.

Mohammed will be tried along with three co-defendants, Walid bin Attash, Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, and Mustafa Ahmed al-Hawsawi, under the US military commissions system at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The four men are accused of plotting the September 11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.