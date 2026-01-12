Video: Truck rams into LA rally supporting Iran protests

Driver apprehended

Driver arrested after U-Haul incident at LA rally

Hundreds of people were marching in Westwood, a Los Angeles suburb near the federal building, to support Iranian demonstrators when the U-Haul truck crashed into them. Local TV stations described a chaotic scene where demonstrators surrounded the truck and tried to pull out its driver before police intervened. The driver was taken into custody by officers at the scene, who were seen pulling him out of the vehicle as angry protesters attempted to assault him with flagpoles and punches.