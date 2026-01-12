Video: Truck rams into LA rally supporting Iran protests
A U-Haul truck drove into a crowd of protesters in Westwood, Los Angeles, on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 3:40pm local time during a rally supporting anti-government demonstrations in Iran. At least two people were injured in the incident, but both refused medical treatment at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
U-Haul truck plows through Iranian crowd at anti-Iran regime rally in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, with at least two protesters injured as LAPD detains driver and investigates motive. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/bsuKtj0GTq— GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) January 12, 2026
Hundreds of people were marching in Westwood, a Los Angeles suburb near the federal building, to support Iranian demonstrators when the U-Haul truck crashed into them. Local TV stations described a chaotic scene where demonstrators surrounded the truck and tried to pull out its driver before police intervened. The driver was taken into custody by officers at the scene, who were seen pulling him out of the vehicle as angry protesters attempted to assault him with flagpoles and punches.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the driver involved in this incident. The rally was held in solidarity with protesters in Iran, where anti-government demonstrations have been met with a violent crackdown. The Human Rights Activists News Agency reports over 580 deaths since the unrest began. Iran has not provided any official data, and a government-imposed internet blackout has cut off much communication with those inside the nation since January 8, preventing the flow of information.