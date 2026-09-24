Trump administration asks US Supreme Court to reinstate 3rd-country deportations

So far, more than 25,000 migrants have been sent to at least 29 other countries, often to Mexico, under this rule.

The Department of Homeland Security says it is about keeping communities safe by removing criminal immigrants.

But human rights groups argue it puts people at risk in unstable places like South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

As James Percival, the general counsel for DHS, put it, "What is cruel is allowing criminal illegals who can't be sent home to stay in our communities and victimize anew," though debate around this policy is still heated.