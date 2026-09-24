Trump administration asks US Supreme Court to reinstate 3rd-country deportations
The Trump administration is asking the US Supreme Court to let them keep deporting migrants to third countries, after a lower court blocked the policy.
US attorney general Todd Blanche called out the Boston court's decision and said they are pushing for a quick US Supreme Court review, pointing to the Supreme Court previously granting a stay in this very same case.
DHS defends policy amid rights concerns
So far, more than 25,000 migrants have been sent to at least 29 other countries, often to Mexico, under this rule.
The Department of Homeland Security says it is about keeping communities safe by removing criminal immigrants.
But human rights groups argue it puts people at risk in unstable places like South Sudan and the Central African Republic.
As James Percival, the general counsel for DHS, put it, "What is cruel is allowing criminal illegals who can't be sent home to stay in our communities and victimize anew," though debate around this policy is still heated.