US willing to sell Venezuelan oil to India: Report

The United States is reportedly open to selling Venezuelan oil to India under a new US-controlled framework. This comes after an agreement between Caracas and Washington to export up to $2 billion worth of Venezuelan crude, which is estimated to be between 30 and 50 million barrels. A senior US administration official confirmed the development to news agency IANS, saying the Trump administration is ready to allow India access to Venezuelan oil. The move comes days after the US military "captured" Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Trade framework US Energy Secretary outlines conditions for oil trade US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the oil would be sold under a structure designed and overseen by the US government. He emphasized that funds from these sales would be repatriated to Venezuela in a way that "benefits the Venezuelan people, not corruption, not the regime." The Secretary noted there was strong interest in Venezuelan crude from buyers around the world, including Europe and Asia.

Economic leverage US control over oil flows and revenues Wright described US control over oil flows and revenues as leverage to end what he called criminal activity linked to Venezuela's previous leadership. He emphasized that only legitimate energy commerce, as determined by the US, would be permitted under this new framework. "You can sell oil together with the United States, or you can not sell oil," he said.