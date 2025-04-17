Trump administration threatens to ban foreign students at Harvard
What's the story
The Trump administration has threatened to withdraw Harvard University's ability to enroll international students after the institution refused to comply with its demands.
The White House has pushed the prestigious university to change its hiring, admissions, and teaching practices in an effort to combat antisemitism on campus.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Harvard of "threatening national security" and "bending the knee to antisemitism."
Visa records demanded
Harvard's foreign student population under scrutiny
Noem has demanded records of the "illegal and violent" acts of foreign student visa holders at Harvard.
This comes as international students make up more than 27% of the university's enrollment this year.
In a message to the Harvard community, President Alan Garber reiterated that "the university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights."
Financial repercussions
Significant financial implications for Harvard
The standoff with the Trump administration might be expensive for Harvard.
The authorities have already frozen $2.2bn in federal funds, but Trump has also threatened to revoke a valuable tax exemption that could cost the university millions annually.
On Truth Social, Trump slammed Harvard, calling it a "JOKE" that "teaches Hate and Stupidity," saying it shouldn't receive federal funds anymore.
Targeting universities
Trump's administration's history of targeting universities
The Trump administration's moves against Harvard aren't standalone.
When he was campaigning for the presidency, Trump suggested funding crackdowns on universities he viewed as hostile to conservatives.
Since assuming office, his administration has zeroed in especially on colleges where pro-Palestinian protests have been held, and where some Jewish students said they felt unsafe and faced harassment.
His government's antisemitism task force has picked at least 60 universities for review since February.
Compliance and concessions
Harvard's response to the Trump administration's demands
Columbia University has agreed to several conditions in response to demands from the Trump administration after $400 million in federal funding was withdrawn over accusations of not doing enough to combat antisemitism on campus.
These include replacing the head of its Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies department, and pledging an unbiased admission process review.
Harvard similarly dismissed the leaders of its Centre last month amid criticism.