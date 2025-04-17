'We are different from Hindus': Pakistan Army chief
What's the story
General Asim Munir, the Chief of the Pakistan Army, has once again voiced his support for the two-nation theory. This was during a recent address to overseas Pakistanis.
The theory was used as an argument for demanding a separate state for Muslims before India's independence in 1947.
Munir's remarks come amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan over Kashmir.
Cultural distinctions
Munir underscores cultural and ideological differences
Munir's speech focused on cultural and ideological differences between Pakistanis and Indians.
"You should definitely tell Pakistan's story to your children," he said, emphasizing how Pakistanis have their own customs, traditions, thoughts, and ambitions.
This was in defense of the two-nation theory that called for a separate national identity for South Asian Muslims on the basis of such differences.
Elaboration
Munir defends Two-Nation theory
"Our forefathers believed that we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life. Our religion is different," General Munir said.
He added," Our customs are different. Our traditions are different. Our thoughts are different. Our ambitions are different... That was the foundation of the Two-Nation Theory. It was laid on the belief that we are two nations, not one."
Territorial integrity
Munir's remarks on Kashmir and Balochistan
Munir reiterated Pakistan's stance on Kashmir, calling it Islamabad's "jugular vein." He said Pakistan will not forget or abandon its Kashmiri brothers in their fight.
As for Balochistan, he said it is Pakistan's pride and vowed to defeat terrorists who threaten the region.
His comments indicate a firm stance on both territorial issues amid ongoing separatist movements.